Family members of Alcorn State football player among those killed in wreck

The mother and sister of an Alcorn State football player were among the four people killed in a head-on collision Saturday night.

Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland, 43, and 16-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were the mother and sister of Alcorn State defensive lineman Tyler Smith. They were heading home from Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman when the wreck occurred at the Warren-Issaquena county line on U.S. 61 North.

Smith’s Nissan Altima collided with a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson. Williams and 17-year-old Thomas K. Williams were also killed in the wreck.

Alcorn State’s athletic department issued a brief statement expressing its condolences on Twitter early Monday.

“Braves Family, tonight we mourn sincerely the recent loss of family members of one of our very own — Tyler Smith,” the statement read. “We ask that you please keep Tyler & his family in your prayers at this time, and respect the privacy of the family.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.