Family members of Alcorn State football player among those killed in wreck

Published 10:30 am Monday, September 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Alcorn State defensive lineman Tyler Smith and his mother, Kamille Smith. (Photo via Facebook)

The mother and sister of an Alcorn State football player were among the four people killed in a head-on collision Saturday night.

Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland, 43, and 16-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were the mother and sister of Alcorn State defensive lineman Tyler Smith. They were heading home from Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman when the wreck occurred at the Warren-Issaquena county line on U.S. 61 North.

Smith’s Nissan Altima collided with a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson. Williams and 17-year-old Thomas K. Williams were also killed in the wreck.

Alcorn State’s athletic department issued a brief statement expressing its condolences on Twitter early Monday.

“Braves Family, tonight we mourn sincerely the recent loss of family members of one of our very own — Tyler Smith,” the statement read. “We ask that you please keep Tyler & his family in your prayers at this time, and respect the privacy of the family.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

