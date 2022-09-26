Hoodvenchy to the River City: Vicksburg designer hosting fashion show in hometown

Raymond Banks has arrived.

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, Gordon’s Alley will be transformed into a modeling runway with Vicksburg designer Banks showcasing his designs.

Banks has recently returned from the Big Apple, where he was invited to participate in New York Fashion Week, and in a recent interview with The Post, Banks said he wanted locals to have the opportunity to personally view his line of clothing.

“I am so excited. It’s very nostalgic. I am returning to comfort. I am returning to what’s familiar with me,” Banks said of having the opportunity to show his designs in his hometown.

Banks said he was also excited that his friends, family, and supporters will get to see “what everyone else has seen.”

In addition to being on the runway in New York’s Fashion Week, Banks also participated in Los Angeles Fashion Week.

During the local fashion show, Banks said, he will be showing three of his collections — his Hoodvenchy brand, which was shown in both the New York and Los Angeles Fashion Weeks and pieces he designed for the Patrick Kelly birthday celebration held in 2021.

Those attending the fashion show in Vicksburg will also get a sneak peek at his third collection, which will be showcased in L.A.

“Earlier this week, I was invited back to L.A. Fashion Week, so people will get a chance to see new pieces I will be showing for the upcoming fashion week in October,” he said.

Models for the show have been cast by a local Mississippi Modeling agent — Angel Lee.

“She (Lee) has been a huge help,” Banks said.

During the evening of fashion and design, Teri Hearte will serve as the hostess and as the opener, 1103 Boutique out of Southaven will have models featuring some of their retail designs sold in the store.

“The business owner (of 1103 Boutique) is from Vicksburg,” Banks said. “Everyone involved (in the fashion show) I met them through my career either here in Vicksburg or I met them while I was a student at Mississippi State.”

The fashion show will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Gordon’s Alley, located at the intersection of Crawford and Washington streets.

“And it is free to the public,” Banks said. “You can’t put a cost on support, and I feel like the city of Vicksburg has supported me all throughout my career and I could never put a cost on that.”