Betty Jean Smith, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Sunday, September 25 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 75. She was a retired cook and member of Holly Grove M. B. Church

She was preceded in death by her mother, Phoebe Lee Freeman; and a daughter, Tina Freeman Kelly.

She is survived by her three sons, Michael Freeman, Rondell Freeman and Tony Freeman; and a daughter, Tammie Freeman-Curtis; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, October 1 in the Calvary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Reverend Michael Wesley officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Vitiation will be held on Friday, September 30 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.