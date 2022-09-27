Drier weather bringing fear of fires for Warren County

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By John Surratt

The arrival of dry, windy conditions has caused county officials to be concerned about the potential for grass and woods fires in the area.

And while county fire service officials say they are not going to ask the Warren County Board of Supervisors for a burn ban, they are telling residents to refrain from any burning.

“We shared on Facebook that outdoor burning is discouraged,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said. “Now is not really a good time to burn outside. People need to watch cigarettes and you’ve got to watch the chains on trailers so they won’t drag the ground and cause sparks and cause a fire and that would not be good.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The National Weather Service Office in Jackson has issued a warning for dangerous wildfire conditions through Wednesday.

“We’re not being affected directly by Hurricane Ian, but just the way the rest of the weather pattern is evolving around it, it’s helping to bring some drier air and some breezy winds to the area,” NWS meteorologist Nichllas Fenner said. “It probably looks like the driest and the windiest day out of the next few will be tomorrow (Wednesday) with humidity dropping around to 25 percent and our winds in the 15-20 mph range, which gets to be concerning for area fire officials.”

The conditions, he said, are being driven by a high-pressure area that moved in behind a cold front that previously passed through the area. Conditions will probably remain dry through at least until early next week, he added.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

VICKSBURG POLICE REPORTS: Auto, home business burglaries reported over weekend, Monday

Vicksburg’s Young People In Recovery hosting screening at Strand Theatre

Governor’s Job Fair returns to Vicksburg Convention Center on Oct. 13

Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...