Fire consumes Glass Road trailer in Warren County
Published 9:36 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022
An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in the 400 block of Glass Road on Monday.
Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said firefighters from the LeTourneau Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire call at the vacant mobile home at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Fisher Ferry, Northeast and Culkin firefighters also responded and assisted in fighting the blaze.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.