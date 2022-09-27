Fire consumes Glass Road trailer in Warren County

Published 9:36 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By John Surratt

(Photo courtesy of Jeff Riggs)

An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in the 400 block of Glass Road on Monday.

Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said firefighters from the LeTourneau Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire call at the vacant mobile home at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Fisher Ferry, Northeast and Culkin firefighters also responded and assisted in fighting the blaze.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

VICKSBURG POLICE REPORTS: Auto, home business burglaries reported over weekend, Monday

Vicksburg’s Young People In Recovery hosting screening at Strand Theatre

Drier weather bringing fear of fires for Warren County

Governor’s Job Fair returns to Vicksburg Convention Center on Oct. 13

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...