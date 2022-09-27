Governor’s Job Fair returns to Vicksburg Convention Center on Oct. 13

The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi will hold its 2022 job fair event in Vicksburg on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 35 companies will be represented at the event, which is returning to the Vicksburg Convention Center this year after being held in a drive-thru format at Vicksburg Commons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is sponsored in part by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, WIN Job Center, Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, The Radio People and Vicksburg-Warren Partnership.

Those receiving government unemployment benefits who live within a commutable distance to Vicksburg are highly encouraged to attend the event, said Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair network.

“We’re going to have a list at the job fair, and as everyone is coming in and checking in, we need to make sure we mark their names off the list,” Todd said. “Whatever name is still on that list when we turn it in will see a cessation of benefits.”

Todd explained that the need to attend the event will be “highly communicated” to those receiving unemployment benefits, with letters being sent out ahead of time and radio commercials being aired by The Radio People.

He also said it is advantageous to attend a job fair to meet eligibility requirements for unemployment benefits.

“You have to have three job searches per week to stay eligible for benefits,” Todd said. “What better way to do that than to attend an event where they have 30-plus businesses who are actively hiring? It’s a great asset for people who are willing to take advantage of it.”

Don Brown, of Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health and Mississippi State Personnel Board chairman, said he was looking forward to providing sustainable employment options for people in the Warren County area.

Brown said specifically, he is excited to see the number of people who attend the event and compare it to pre-COVID years.

“I think this job fair event will be a good test to see the public’s response post-COVID,” Brown said. “The year before COVID, we were discussing only holding the job fair every other year because attendance had decreased. Then last year, we had a large number of folks show up for interviews. This year, I’m hoping we’ll continue to see things moving in that upward direction.”