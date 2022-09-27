Mr. Jim Brown Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. He confessed Christ at an early age and was a Believer. He was a member of Rosa A. Temple High School class of 1967 and voted Most Handsome. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was well known for his sense of humor and being the life of the party. He retired from Letourneau and Cameron Industries as a pipefitter and welder. He was preceded in death by his parents O.Z. and Luella Brown; sister, Ora Clemons; along with wife of 50 years, Marsha Faye Sanders Brown.

Survivors include his son, Jim Brown III of Brandon, MS; daughter, Tonya Brown Knowles (Rick) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Antonio (Tony) Brown, Patience (Angelica) Brown and Leah Collins; and five great-grandchildren Tracy, Trakel, Penelope, Kingston and Adam Noah; brothers, Percy and J.D. Brown of Vicksburg; sisters, Earnestine Calvin of California and Velma Wince of Clinton along with a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved friends and families including the Smith, Harris, and Cartwrights.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Earl Cosey officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 2 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.