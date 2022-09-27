Pastor Dr. Peter F. Shelley passed away on September 19, 2022, at the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois at age 71.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.