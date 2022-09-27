PHOTO GALLERY: Celebration for Vicksburg Warren School District held at Duff Green Mansion

Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

A celebration was held at the Duff Green Mansion on Tuesday to honor Vicksburg Warren School District’s success in receiving a B letter grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Attendees included Vicksburg Warren School District employees and trustees; members of state, city and county governments; and members of The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, The Port Commission and The Economic Development Foundation.

The celebration was hosted by Harley Caldwell, Shelley Hall Tingle, Kelle Barfield, Kendra Reed, Lori Fagan and Elizabeth Nelson.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

VICKSBURG POLICE REPORTS: Auto, home business burglaries reported over weekend, Monday

Vicksburg’s Young People In Recovery hosting screening at Strand Theatre

Drier weather bringing fear of fires for Warren County

Governor’s Job Fair returns to Vicksburg Convention Center on Oct. 13

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...