PHOTO GALLERY: Celebration for Vicksburg Warren School District held at Duff Green Mansion

A celebration was held at the Duff Green Mansion on Tuesday to honor Vicksburg Warren School District’s success in receiving a B letter grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Attendees included Vicksburg Warren School District employees and trustees; members of state, city and county governments; and members of The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, The Port Commission and The Economic Development Foundation.

The celebration was hosted by Harley Caldwell, Shelley Hall Tingle, Kelle Barfield, Kendra Reed, Lori Fagan and Elizabeth Nelson.