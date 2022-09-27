PHOTO GALLERY: Celebration for Vicksburg Warren School District held at Duff Green Mansion
Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Shelley Hall Tingle introduces VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy during a celebration at Duff Green on Tuesday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
VWSD Director of Communications Christi Kilroy smiles with Linda Fondren on Tuesday at Duff Green. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
Rep. Oscar Denton and Sen. Briggs Hopson were in attendance at a reception for VWSD at Duff Green on Tuesday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy speaks with School Board President Kimble Slaton. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. Speaks to Kelle Barfield on Tuesday at Duff Green Mansion. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
The organizers of the event pose for a photo. Elizabeth Nelson, Lori Fagan, Shelley Hall Tingle, Kelle Barfield, Harley Caldwell and Kendra Reed at Duff Green Mansion on Tuesday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy, right, speaks with Dr. Terence James at Duff Green Mansion on Tuesday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
Guests at the VWSD Celebration at Duff Green were treated to a variety of buffet options. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy speaks at Duff Green on Tuesday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
Bovina Elementary School Principal Miki McCann and Dr. LaToya Sims Allen, principal of South Park Elementary, attended a celebration for VWSD at Duff Green on Tuesday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
A celebration was held at the Duff Green Mansion on Tuesday to honor Vicksburg Warren School District’s success in receiving a B letter grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Attendees included Vicksburg Warren School District employees and trustees; members of state, city and county governments; and members of The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, The Port Commission and The Economic Development Foundation.
The celebration was hosted by Harley Caldwell, Shelley Hall Tingle, Kelle Barfield, Kendra Reed, Lori Fagan and Elizabeth Nelson.