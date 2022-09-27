VICKSBURG POLICE REPORTS: Auto, home business burglaries reported over weekend, Monday

Four auto burglaries and home and business burglaries that took place over the weekend and Monday are under investigation by the Vicksburg Police Department.

Handgun stolen from Dodge Ram pickup

The owner of a Dodge Ram pickup filed a report about 11:52 a.m. Monday at the Vicksburg Police Department that a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was taken from the truck’s console.

The report did not specify if the truck was locked when the theft occurred.

Gaming devices, money jar stolen from Commons Circle home

The resident of a home in the 4300 block of Commons Circle reported about 7:49 a.m. Sunday that a PlayStation 5, two game controllers and a Call of Duty disc with a total value of $1,000, and a jar containing $400 were missing.

The resident said the home was entered through a broken bedroom window.

Spiderman backpack with handgun inside stolen from car on Washington Street

A total of $120 and a Spider-Man backpack containing a Beretta 9mm handgun were reported taken at about 12:33 p.m. Sunday from a Chevrolet Impala parked in the 2900 block of Washington Street.

The driver’s side door was not locked, according to police reports.

Taurus handgun stolen from truck at Magnolia Commons Apartments

The owner of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup parked at the Magnolia Commons Apartments filed a report at about 7:48 a.m. Saturday at the Vicksburg Police Department that a .40-caliber Taurus handgun was taken from the truck.

The owner said the truck may have been unlocked by someone using a key fob.

Thieves use hole in liquor store to steal wine

Several bottles of Luc Belaire Bleu wine valued at $29.99 per bottle were reported taken Saturday at about 10:15 a.m. from The Liquor Shop, 4112 Clay St.

The store was entered through a hole made in the rear of the building.

Purse stolen from car parked at Hobby Lobby

A black purse containing $262, credit cards and other personal identification information was reported taken about 2:37 p.m. Saturday from a car parked at Hobby Lobby, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd.

The vehicle was unlocked.