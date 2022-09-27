Vicksburg volleyball clinches third straight region championship

The Vicksburg Missy Gators are still the queens of the volleyball court.

Kennedy Mullins served nine aces, and had 11 assists and 11 saves as well, as Vicksburg High beat Florence 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 25-27, 25-14) on Tuesday to clinch the MHSAA Region 6-5A championship.

“Kennedy Mullins was the motor for the team, but it was a total team contribution from the other players,” Vicksburg coach Deborah Brown said.

The Missy Gators (11-2, 6-0 Region 6-5A) won their eighth match in a row, and their third consecutive region title. They earned a first-round bye in the Class 5A playoffs and will host either Picayune, South Jones or West Jones in a second-round match on Oct. 11.

Vicksburg’s next match is Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland.