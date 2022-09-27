Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday

A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke.

Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.

Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin said a fire truck, ambulance and one of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s rescue trucks responded to the scene and had to remove Jackson from the car using the Jaws of Life. She was the only occupant in the car.