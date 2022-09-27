Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday

Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke.

Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.

Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin said a fire truck, ambulance and one of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s rescue trucks responded to the scene and had to remove Jackson from the car using the Jaws of Life. She was the only occupant in the car.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

VICKSBURG POLICE REPORTS: Auto, home business burglaries reported over weekend, Monday

Vicksburg’s Young People In Recovery hosting screening at Strand Theatre

Drier weather bringing fear of fires for Warren County

Governor’s Job Fair returns to Vicksburg Convention Center on Oct. 13

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...