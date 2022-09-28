Jean Best Middleton

Jean Best Middleton, age 77, of Chuckey, TN, passed away Saturday. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, George Middleton; one daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Terry O’Donnell; two grandsons, Alec and Brook’lynn Hamilton and Blake Hamilton; one great-grandson, Tanner Hamilton; two nephews, several cousins and extended family.

She was a daughter of the late Walter and Louise Best and preceded in death by her sister, Pat Munn. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

