Ronald “Ronnie” G. Sullivan passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS. He was born in Monroe, LA and raised in Vicksburg, MS.

He is survived by a son, Michael Smith (Jennifer); girlfriend, Kitty Ahner; two grandchildren, Noah Smith and Cheryl Smith; brothers, Edward Sullivan, David Sullivan, Wendell Sullivan; sister, Terri Sullivan Spears.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Sullivan; mother, Jo Ann Pharr; brother, Sammy Sullivan and niece, Evelyn Sullivan.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 with memorial services to follow at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue, with Pastor E.L. Sharp officiating.