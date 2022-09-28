Vicksburg native Hunter Bell lands job on Arkansas’ baseball staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Vicksburg native has landed a job with one of the country’s top college baseball programs.

Hunter Bell, a Warren Central graduate who also played baseball at Hinds Community College and Arkansas-Monticello, has been named the director of strength and conditioning for the University of Arkansas’ baseball program.

Bell spent the past year on the sports performance staff at Elon College. He oversaw strength and conditioning for the baseball and women’s lacrosse programs while also assisting with football.

While at Elon, Bell helped in the development of a pair of 2022 MLB Draft selections — outfielder Alex Iadisernia (St. Louis Cardinals, seventh round) and pitcher Trevor Kirk (New York Yankees, 20th round).

Bell has also worked as a strength and conditioning coach for a number of different sports at Chattanooga, Missouri State, TCU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He graduated from Hinds in 2016 and Arkansas-Monticello in 2018.

“We’re excited for Coach Bell to join our staff,” Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn said in a statement. “After a thorough and extensive search, his passion for working with student-athletes and his innovative approach to strength training and development stood out the most. He’ll be a great asset to our program.”