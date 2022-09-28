Viking Mississippi arrives at Vicksburg Waterfront

Published 10:23 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By John Surratt

After months of speculation and anticipation, Viking Mississippi made its inaugural visit to Vicksburg on Wednesday.

The cruise boat arrived in Vicksburg early Wednesday morning, but unspecified problems with dropping the boat’s stage, or prow, delayed the boat’s first docking at the riverfront until about noon. Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland said the Viking Mississippi would spend the day in Vicksburg before leaving and going south. It will return next week, she said.

“It’s a great day; a great day for it,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said as he watched the boat maneuver along the riverfront. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t prepare (for the arrival) like we should have, but I think we’ve got it worked out. I think we’re in good shape.”

“This is great. We’re so excited there are 230 passengers today and we can’t wait to get them out and show them all the sights of Vicksburg,” Strickland said. “We’ve got a lot of great tours set up for them today where they can do a little shopping, a little bit of experience of Vicksburg.”

Flaggs called the boat’s arrival exciting.

“We’ve been anticipating it; we were waiting on it. I think it’s a great day for them and a great day for the city of Vicksburg,” Flaggs said. “What we have to do now is continue to work together, collaborate and accommodate all this. This is a growing pain. This is economic development.”

