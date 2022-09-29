Minor injuries reported in school bus-car accident on Interstate 20 East

Published 5:06 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 20 East on Thursday afternoon that involved a car and a Vicksburg Warren School District bus.

The wreck took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Bovina.

According to MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57 of Vicksburg, was traveling east on Interstate 20 when it collided with the VWSD bus driven by John Williams, 40 of Vicksburg, also traveling east. A passenger on the bus, Arzella Shepard, 73 of Vicksburg,  sustained minor injuries.

No children were on the bus, and no other injuries were reported.

