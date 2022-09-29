Old Post Files Sept. 28, 1922-2022

100 years ago: 1922

P.C. Canizaro tells about his visit to Turino, industrial center of Italy. • Mr. and Mrs. W.S. Hankinson of Yokena return from Stafford Springs. • A. Abraham accepts a position with Schwartz Brothers. • Charles Linstrum returns from a visit in New York.

90 years ago: 1932

Capt. T.C. Thomas is ill at the Sanitarium. • Ethel Pitts Wall, coloratura soprano of Brookhaven, gives a recital here. • Clarence Flanagan is ill at his home on Klein Street.

80 years ago: 1942

A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene C. Klein. • Ned and Harold Gotthelf are here on a visit to their parents.

70 years ago: 1952

School Day is observed at the annual Miss-Lou Fair. • Mrs. Sheldy Booth is elected president of the Matinee Musical Club. • Mr. and Mrs. George Morris are attending the Georgia Tech-SMU football game in Dallas. • Services are held for George O’Neal. • Utica defeats Jett, 19-7, in a football game in Utica.

60 years ago: 1962

Second Lt. and Mrs. R.C. Wilkerson Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Sarah Virginia, on Oct. 1. • Mrs. John Hennessey passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lewis and children are visiting with relatives in New Orleans.

50 years ago: 1972

Chester Hunt Payne, 21, is critically injured in a car-motorcycle accident on U.S. 61 South. • Shannon Lee Rushing celebrates her second birthday.

40 years ago: 1982

Luther Warnock, civil defense director of Warren County, speaks at the Eagle Lake Community Center meeting. • Mr. and Mrs. Daniel L. Koestler announce the birth of a son, Matthew Barr, on Sept. 26. • Mildred G. Rowland dies.

30 years ago: 1992

Jarvis Jamal Ellis celebrates his fifth birthday. • Henry Hedrick of Port Gibson wins Week Five in Vicksburg Evening Post’s “Pick the Winner” football contest. • Players of the Week include Brian Darden of Warren Central, Luigi McMinn of St. Aloysius, Michael Myers of Vicksburg High School and Steven Solomon of Porter Chapel.

20 years ago: 2002

ERDC announces the addition of a $6.9 million lab. • The remodeled rectory at All Saints’ Episcopal School will be open for tours as part of the Fall Pilgrimage. • Emily Renee Faulks and Gregory Turner Simmons are among 127 students admitted to the McDonnell-Barksdale Honors College at Ole Miss.

10 years ago: 2012

St. Aloysius running back, Barrett Teller, had a team-high 99 yards on nine carries in a 33-7 win over Hartfield Academy. He leads the Flashes with 246 rushing yards for the season. • Officials at the Vicksburg National Military Park are looking for volunteers to participate in sprucing up a section of the park during the nationwide National Park Lands Day program.