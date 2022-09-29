Warren County Land Records Sept. 19 to Sept. 26

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 19 to Sept. 26.

Warranty Deeds

*Charles A. Abbott Jr. and Kathryn A. Abbott to Zuberi K. Ratliff and Tamara Cook-Ratliff, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 11, South Haven No. 3.

*Jennie Elizabeth Bohne Executrix, Esther Troutt Banks Estate, Jennie Elizabeth Bohne and Richard M. Banks III to Natalie Paige Fowler, Lot 17 and 18, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

*J. Bryan Beech and Kimberly M. Beech to Jody Ogletree and Dorothy Ogletree, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Cheryl H. (Holland) Rula and Mark W. (Whitaker) Holland to Sara H. (Holland) Cox, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Edward Low Fletcher to Juan Mendoza Meza and Maria Remedios Velez-Trejo, Lot 173, Oak Park No. 4.

*Lucian D. Whittington and Catherine J. Whittington to Nicolas Santana and Keith Fowler, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jimmy Wayne Gayle II and Kristen Carolyn Gayle to Douglas D. Walker and Janis L. Walker, Lot 3 and Part of Lot 2, Acadia Ridge-Part Two.

*Eddie Johnson and Katrina Taylor Johnson to Judy Barnes Leggett and Richard Leggett, Lot 55, Terraces.

*Judy Barnes Leggett and Richard Leggett to Eddie Lee Johnson and Katrina Taylor Johnson, Lot 12, National Street Annex.

*Donald D. Pearce and Christie H. Pearce to James E. Nowell Sr., Part of Northeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Elizabeth Martin Stanley and Daniel Nelson Stanley to Monya Catrina Williams and Michael Tyrone Williams, Lot 226, Oak Park No. 5.

*Joshua Daniel Woltmann and Katelyn Brooke Woltmann to Lavinski Washington, Lot 184, Marion Park No. 2-Block B; Part of Lot 181, Marion Park No. 2-Block B; Part of Lots 185 to 186, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

Deeds of Trust

*Admiral Imperial Lionheart Property to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Block 5, Lots 121 to 123, Bonelli Park.

*B M Vanmali to BankPlus, Part of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lots 2 and 4, Jetts.

*Douglas D. Walker and Janis L. Walker to BNC National Bank, Lot 3 and Part of Lot 2, Acadia Ridge-Part Two.

*Brico Properties LLC to Homeland Federal Saving Bank, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Monya Catrina Williams and Michael Tyrone Williams to Cadence Bank, Lot 226, Oak Park No. 5.

*Zuberi K. Ratliff and Tamara Cook-Ratliff to Hope Federal Credit Union, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 11, South Haven No. 3.

*Dewayne L. Cosby to USA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 60, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part C.

*Hinson Melvin to Delta Bank, Part of Section 1 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Roy A. Fairchild and Karen M. Fairchild to Zillow Home Loans LLC, Part of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Lot 23, Shoreline Estates.

*Natalie Paige Fowler to Fidelity Bank, Lot 17 and 18, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

*Laura L. Geter and Marvin L. Geter Jr. to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 1, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

* Charles B. Grissom and Suzette Marie Grissom to Mississippi Home Corporation, Block 4, Lot 7, Bowmar Ave. Addition.

*Alan Brett Hayes Sr. and Brenda Kay Hayes to RiverHills Bank, Lot 14, Crestwood Subdivision.

*Alice Irene (Shorter) Hodge and Dorian Lemarus Hodge to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Zubert K. Ratliff to Hope Enterprise Corporation, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 11, South Haven No. 3.

*Lavinski Washington to Loandepot.com, Lot 184, Marion Park No. 2-Block B; Lot 181, Marion Park No. 2-Block B; Lots 185 to 186, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

*Lionel E. Major III and Cindy C. Major to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 52 and Part of Lot 53, Wildwood No. 1.

*Michael Timothy McCraine and Sandra L. McCraine to PennyMac Loan Service LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Juan Mendoza Meza and Maria Remedios Velez-Trejo to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 173, Oak Park No. 4.

Marriage Licenses

*Wiley Andrew Henson, 32, Mississippi, to Charity Kaylin Wohlfeil, 29, Indiana.

*Carlos Demond Shaffer, 48, Mississippi, to Beka Raeann Townsend, 30, Mississippi.

*Patrick Dewayne Miller, 44, Mississippi, to Regina Hawthorne, 49, Mississippi.