Fire consumes building, trailer on Jeff Davis Road
Published 9:58 am Friday, September 30, 2022
- Flames burst through the roof of a building on fire on Jeff Davis Road. No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.
(Photo by Nick Davies)
A Thursday evening fire destroyed an abandoned store and travel trailer in the 1700 block of Jeff Davis Road.
Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said the blaze was reported by a 911 call at approximately 6:53 p.m., and units from the Letourneau, Fisher Ferry and Culkin fire departments responded with the first unit arriving reporting heavy fire showing.
The fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
