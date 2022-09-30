Fire consumes building, trailer on Jeff Davis Road

Published 9:58 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By John Surratt

Flames burst through the roof of a building on fire on Jeff Davis Road. No one was injured and the fire is under investigation. (Photo by Nick Davies)

A Thursday evening fire destroyed an abandoned store and travel trailer in the 1700 block of Jeff Davis Road.

Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said the blaze was reported by a 911 call at approximately 6:53 p.m., and units from the Letourneau, Fisher Ferry and Culkin fire departments responded with the first unit arriving reporting heavy fire showing.

The fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

VICKSBURG FACTS: Two-time Emmy Award Winner, Beah Richards

Strand Theatre screening annual Manhattan Short Film Festival on Saturday

Minor injuries reported in school bus-car accident on Interstate 20 East

Vicksburg Police Department holds outreach session with Glenwood Circle residents, discusses bringing security cameras to the area

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...