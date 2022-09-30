Haven House Family Shelter announces events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Purple — it’s the color worn in October to bring awareness to domestic violence.

More than 10 million adults in the U.S. experience domestic violence annually, and these staggering numbers are reflective of all people regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality.

Therefore, Haven House Family Shelter, a United Way of West Central Mississippi partner, has scheduled events throughout the month that will not only be informative but also offer support for those suffering.

To begin, a free Coffee and Conversation event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the MSU Extension Center conference room, 1100-C Grove St.

“We will be coming together to talk about the history of domestic violence,” Haven House Family Shelter outreach coordinator Krystal Hamlin said, as well as the inclusion of all victims.

Hamlin said those in attendance will learn about the local shelter and the services it provides.

Guest speakers will also be on hand, which will include the founding pastor of The House of Peace Worship Church International, Apostle Linda Sweezer Rowster.

“She will talk to us from the faith-based perspective,” Hamlin said.

Vera Johnson, who is from the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, will also be on hand to provide information on the LGBTQIA community.

Hamlin said there will also be a question-and-answer session.

From 10 a.m. until noon on Oct. 15, a Domestic Violence Walk will be held at the Purks-Golding YMCA, 267 YMCA Place.

“This will take place at the walking trail at the YMCA. We will have vendors set up as well as speakers before and after the walk,” Hamlin said.

In case of rain, the walk will take place at the Jackson Street Gym, 923 Walnut St.

A Domestic Violence Conference, sponsored by the Vicksburg Municipal Court and the Beverly Prentiss Domestic Violence Empowerment Program, is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Ardis Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

The free event includes speakers who will be discussing the many issues of domestic violence, Hamlin said.

On Oct. 20, Haven House Family Shelter is also encouraging everyone to “Post it Purple.”

“We are trying to get people to show solidarity as well as showing that they take a stand against domestic violence by wearing purple on Oct. 20 and posting it and sharing it on Facebook as well as other social medial platforms,” Hamlin said.

Additional information or events sponsored by the Haven House Family Shelter can be found on its Facebook page or by visiting www.myhavenhouse.org.