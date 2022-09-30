Haven House Family Shelter announces events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published 3:56 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Purple — it’s the color worn in October to bring awareness to domestic violence.

More than 10 million adults in the U.S. experience domestic violence annually, and these staggering numbers are reflective of all people regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality.

Therefore, Haven House Family Shelter, a United Way of West Central Mississippi partner, has scheduled events throughout the month that will not only be informative but also offer support for those suffering.

To begin, a free Coffee and Conversation event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the MSU Extension Center conference room, 1100-C Grove St.

“We will be coming together to talk about the history of domestic violence,” Haven House Family Shelter outreach coordinator Krystal Hamlin said, as well as the inclusion of all victims.

Hamlin said those in attendance will learn about the local shelter and the services it provides.

Guest speakers will also be on hand, which will include the founding pastor of The House of Peace Worship Church International, Apostle Linda Sweezer Rowster.

“She will talk to us from the faith-based perspective,” Hamlin said.

Vera Johnson, who is from the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, will also be on hand to provide information on the LGBTQIA community.

Hamlin said there will also be a question-and-answer session.

From 10 a.m. until noon on Oct. 15, a Domestic Violence Walk will be held at the Purks-Golding YMCA, 267 YMCA Place.

“This will take place at the walking trail at the YMCA. We will have vendors set up as well as speakers before and after the walk,” Hamlin said.

In case of rain, the walk will take place at the Jackson Street Gym, 923 Walnut St.

A Domestic Violence Conference, sponsored by the Vicksburg Municipal Court and the Beverly Prentiss Domestic Violence Empowerment Program, is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Ardis Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

The free event includes speakers who will be discussing the many issues of domestic violence, Hamlin said.

On Oct. 20, Haven House Family Shelter is also encouraging everyone to “Post it Purple.”

“We are trying to get people to show solidarity as well as showing that they take a stand against domestic violence by wearing purple on Oct. 20 and posting it and sharing it on Facebook as well as other social medial platforms,” Hamlin said.

Additional information or events sponsored by the Haven House Family Shelter can be found on its Facebook page or by visiting www.myhavenhouse.org.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

