Lady Flashes win soccer season finale

Published 2:03 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius senior soccer players Hope Baker, Bree Butler, Emily Cook, Madi Mathews, Madelyn Roesch, Miller Theobald, Skylar Connelly and Falyn Lusby pose for a photo. St. Al beat the Hattiesburg Forerunners 3-0 in their 2022 season finale on Thursday. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

St. Aloysius’ girls’ soccer team went out a winner.

Bree Butler, Hope Baker and Lili Perniciaro each scored a goal as St. Al defeated the Hattiesburg Forerunners 3-0 in their season finale on Thursday.

Madi Mathews added two assists for the Lady Flashes (3-6-1), and while Madelyn Roesch and Gigi Ring combined for six saves and a shutout in goal.

Butler also had an assist.

The Lady Flashes did not qualify for the MAIS playoffs, but coach Gio Baldizon said finishing with a win was a good way to send out his seniors — Butler, Baker, Roesch, Mathews, Emily Cook, Miller Theobald, Skylar Connelly and Falyn Lusby.

“It was a great finish for our seven seniors who have carried the program through great and down seasons,” St. Al coach Gio Baldizon said.

