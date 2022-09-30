LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Director’s Musings from Vicksburg Convention Center

Published 8:00 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

As we close out the fiscal year, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on this year.

Stepping in as the Executive Director of the Vicksburg Convention Center after Annette Kirklin was a daunting task — she was great at what she did and was a wonderful model to follow. I’m thankful for all I learned from her and the other directors before her.

It sure made my job a little easier picking up where my predecessors left off and keep going down the tracks, full steam ahead. We have a superb team in place that works like a well-oiled machine.

Because of the smooth transition, we were able to add new events to our repertoire this year: The Jester’s Ball, Taste of Vicksburg luncheons, Sunset Concert Series and the Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival, all while keeping the building booked with conventions, corporate meetings, community luncheons and banquets.

We never missed a beat. So to that, I say Thank You, Vicksburg for your continued support of the VCC team. We look forward to serving you even more in the next year.

 

Sincerely,

Erin Southard

Executive Director, Vicksburg Convention Center

