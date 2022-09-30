Old Post Files Sept. 10, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

James A. Steele Jr., ill at Lexington, is showing improvement. • Pola Negri is billed in “The Eyes of the Mummy” at the Alamo Theater. • R.C. Colhoun and family return from Allegheny Springs. • W.C. Porterfield is recovering from an operation.

90 years ago: 1932

Clinton R. Field, circuit clerk of Adams County, is in the city. • The W.B.A. bridge club meets at the home of Mrs. Louisa Wilkes. • Mrs. Same Stuart and son, of Jackson, are here visiting Mrs. Claude Young.

80 years ago: 1942

Mr. and Mrs. John Bunch, John Bunch Jr. and Brooks Farris are attending the national convention of the American Legion in Kansas City, Mo. • Dr. Donald S. Hall, now in the armed forces, is promoted to captain. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Coccaro.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Haas return from a trip to Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo. • Dr. Harris Bell is named chairman of the “Democrats for Eisenhower” here at an organizational meeting. • Clay File leaves for Ole Miss to do graduate work in history. • Services are held for Mrs. Curtis Parrette. • Edmond O’Brien and Lizabeth Scott star in “Two of a Kind” at the Joy Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

J.T. Moore Sr. dies. • Ellen Moore resumes her work toward a master’s degree in mathematics at Ole Miss. • George Evans returns to Notre Dame for his senior year. • Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Bearss announce the birth of a son, Edwin Jr., on Sept. 14. • Robert Preston stars in “The Music Man” at the Strand Theater.

50 years ago: 1972

Robert A. Lee accepts a position with the Health Department in Warren, Issaquena and Sharkey counties as a sanitarian. • Deborah Lynn Easterwood celebrates her first birthday. • Mrs. Pauline Tracy Penn, 92, dies in the Vicksburg Hospital.

40 years ago: 1982

Jeffery Jerome Hunter, 13, dies as the result of an accidental shooting. • Terrance Vandell Waller is 1. • Young Stacie Weaver wins a bicycle as a participant in the Vicksburg Chapter American Red Cross Swim-a-Cross fundraising event at City Park.

30 years ago: 1992

Mayor Robert Walker and Board of Supervisors President John Ferguson announce an agreement is near on renewal of countywide ambulance service. • Ford and Rhonda Emery announce the birth of a daughter, Cheyenne Dawn. • Services are held for Mary Louise Fielder. • Harvey Olen “Trey” Mathes III celebrates his first birthday.

20 years ago: 2002

Glenda LaGarde leads “Stories from the Front Porch,” a program of tales about the old St. Francis Xavier school. • Beth Smith is elected Student Council president at Porters Chapel Academy. • Da’Sha McGloster celebrates her third birthday.

10 years ago: 2012

Bill Park, a member of Southside Baptist Church, volunteers at Antioch Cemetery by cutting to clear a 100-year-old oak tree that toppled onto tombstones when Tropical Storm Isaac blew through the county at the end of August. • By a 4-1 vote, the Warren County Board of Supervisors OK’d a $14.8 million budget for next fiscal year that held steady the general county millage and other services funded by taxpayers.