Old Post Files Sept. 30, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mrs. J.P. Aiklen and Mrs. Dan James are in charge of the Presbyterian Exchange. • Dr. S.W. Johnston delivers an address before the Washington County Medical Society.

90 years ago: 1932

Robert Wilkerson returns from Chicago where he witnessed the third and fourth games of the World Series. • J.D. Thames Sr. is in Jackson on business. • F.R. Mayes of Chicago is in the city. • Louise Boland is here from Macon, Ga., visiting friends. • Forrest Thomas is here from Atlanta.

80 years ago: 1942

Mrs. Charles W. Wilkerson is named to head the women’s division of the YMCA financial campaign. • Funeral services are held for John D. Segrest, retired Claiborne County planter. • Oliver Emery and George Eggleston of Tallulah are married. • A.P. Geroge is elected vice commander of the Allein Post, American Legion.

70 years ago: 1952

Mrs. Sallye Moore, faculty member of Bowmar Avenue School, is visiting in Jackson. • Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kirkland announce the birth of a son, Fred, on Sept. 28.

60 years ago: 1962

Mrs. Katherine Mather is presented the highest decoration offered by the Department of the Army for exceptional civilian service. • Mr. and Mrs. Don Miller Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Jeanne, Oct. 3.

50 years ago: 1972

The Vicksburg Riding Club participates in the Third Annual Mississippi Prison Rodeo at Parchman. • Miss Vivian Marie Shamburger marries Zola Montell Mitchell. • Evelyn McDonald, lunchroom supervisor at Warren Central, is featured on “Coffee With Judy” on Channel 3, to talk about National School Lunch Week.

40 years ago: 1982

Martha “Twick” Morrison is a member of the six-person delegation that negotiated the release of the 11 Amerasian children who arrived last week in Los Angeles. • Services are held for Robert E. Hall. • Columbus Palmer Jr. is 1.

30 years ago: 1992

Residents of Waltersville Estates public housing complex will be fined $10 by Vicksburg Housing Authority for litter outside their apartments. • Walter “Buddy” Whitten, former resident, dies in Greenville.

20 years ago: 2002

St. Paul Catholic Church hosts “Attentiveness to the Spirit of Christ” with the Rev. Bruce Nieli. • Erin Marie Leist celebrates her first birthday. • Mary Miles, longtime Rolling Fork resident, dies.

10 years ago: 2012

A high pressure system swept across Warren County Sunday and this morning, dumping more rain than Tropical Storm Isaac and causing mudslides and flash flooding. • Murray State and former Warren Central defensive back, Darius Buck, had two solo tackles, three assists, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in a 70-35 win over Tennessee Tech.