PAINT THE TOWN: Vicksburg Art Association hosting 41st Artist Exhibition on Saturday

The Vicksburg Art Association will kick off its 41st Annual Artist Exhibition on Oct. 1 at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St.

The opening reception will begin at 6 p.m. for Patron, Silver, Gold, and Platinum benefactors and will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. for the general membership and public.

The exhibition, which was open to members of the VAA, includes all original artwork in a variety of media categories.

Competitive awards — first, second, third place and honorable mention — were given to each category.

The gallery will be open for additional viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 5, from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 and from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The VAA will also hold its first-ever critique and discussion session beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Randy Jolly, who serves as the VAA co-president, will facilitate discussion and critique of the artist members’ current work.

“All artist and non-artist members are invited to enjoy this activity,” Jolly said. “But to participate in the making of comments you must bring work to be shared with the group,” he said.

For more information or to join the VAA, call 601-415-0934.