PAINT THE TOWN: Vicksburg Art Association hosting 41st Artist Exhibition on Saturday
Published 1:11 pm Friday, September 30, 2022
- Sylvia Ramono hangs art at the Constitution Firehouse Gallery on Wednesday in preparation for the Vicksburg Art Association's 41st Annual Artist Exhibition. An opening reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the gallery. (Submitted Photo)
The Vicksburg Art Association will kick off its 41st Annual Artist Exhibition on Oct. 1 at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St.
The opening reception will begin at 6 p.m. for Patron, Silver, Gold, and Platinum benefactors and will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. for the general membership and public.
The exhibition, which was open to members of the VAA, includes all original artwork in a variety of media categories.
Competitive awards — first, second, third place and honorable mention — were given to each category.
The gallery will be open for additional viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 5, from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 and from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.
The VAA will also hold its first-ever critique and discussion session beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Randy Jolly, who serves as the VAA co-president, will facilitate discussion and critique of the artist members’ current work.
“All artist and non-artist members are invited to enjoy this activity,” Jolly said. “But to participate in the making of comments you must bring work to be shared with the group,” he said.
For more information or to join the VAA, call 601-415-0934.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
