Vicksburg Mayor announces Stamps as Fire Chief, Martin as Associate Chief

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Friday afternoon the new Vicksburg Fire Department Chief and Associate Fire Chief, as well as his plans to recommend a new organizational structure for the department.

Derrick Stamps has been named Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief is Harry “Trey” Martin III.

Stamps has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since 2000 and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief

in July 2017. Martin has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since January 2003 and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017.

Stamps received his Bachelor’s of Science from Waldorf University, majoring in Fire Science Administration. He received his professional degree from the United States Fire Administration. According to a release from the mayor’s office, Stamps prides himself on being visible and accessible to the citizens and visitors of Vicksburg.

Flaggs said he is confident that Martin is highly qualified for this position and will provide high-quality services to the Vicksburg community. Martin is a Certified EMS Driver, Certified EMT-Paramedic and a Registered Nurse.

In 2013, Martin received the “AirCare Award of Excellence” from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, which is reserved for first responders who demonstrate extraordinary professionalism while providing exceptional care to injured or critically ill patients.

As fire chief, Stamps will plan, direct and coordinate activities of the fire department, including fire prevention and suppression, emergency medical services, disaster planning and hazardous material mitigation by performing duties personally or through subordinate supervisors. The fire chief will create and implement budget strategies for the Vicksburg Fire Department. As Associate Fire Chief, Martin will assist the fire chief, or in absence of the fire chief, he will plan, direct and coordinate activities of the fire department, including fire prevention and suppression, emergency medical services, disaster planning and hazardous material mitigation.