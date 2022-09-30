Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North

Published 3:16 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m.

According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected.

