Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North
Published 3:16 pm Friday, September 30, 2022
Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m.
According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected.
