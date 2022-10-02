How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Albany State wide receiver Joe’Vontae Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 73 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown, in a 20-3 victory over Miles College. Shorter also had two punt returns for 43 yards.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had a team-high 14 total tackles and one forced fumble in a27-24 overtime win at Houston.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) went 8-for-8 on PATs, and had six touchbacks on 10 kickoffs in a 59-3 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught three passes for 14 yards and one touchdown in a 42-24 win over Texas A&M.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had four total tackles, including one tackle for loss, in a 34-14 loss to Prairie View A&M.

• South Alabama defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg High) had two tackles in a 20-17 win against Louisiana-Lafayette.

• Alabama A&M defensive back Aadreekis Conner (Port Gibson) assisted on one tackle in a 35-27 win over Bethune-Cookman.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) made two tackles in a 16-13 win over Texas Southern.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had one tackle, one sack, and one pass breakup in a 37-14 win against Shorter College.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center and helped the Tigers rush for 338 yards in the win over Shorter.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in a 50-26 win over Pikeville. He also returned one kickoff for 6 yards.