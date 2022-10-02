LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Once Again We Salute the Salvation Army

Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 2, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Dear Editor,

As soon as the Salvation Army of Vicksburg received notification from Extra Table and the United Way of West Mississippi on the delivery of assortments of frozen chicken, plans went into action.

Several churches were selected to take part in distributing the chicken, one of which was Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Members and the community would like to thank the pastors, deacons and participants of all the selected churches for this necessary and monumental humanitarian effort.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

We should not only salute the Salvation Army and other humanitarian organizations but we should also wholeheartedly support them in these necessary and worthy endeavors.

Sincerely,

Jacquelyn D. Cotton

Vicksburg, Miss.

More Opinion

FRAZIER: A school district is only as good as its support system

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Director’s Musings from Vicksburg Convention Center

GUIZERIX: Spooky Season is finally here

GUEST COLUMN: Suicide Prevention Month ends, but awareness should last all year long

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...