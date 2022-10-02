LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Once Again We Salute the Salvation Army

Dear Editor,

As soon as the Salvation Army of Vicksburg received notification from Extra Table and the United Way of West Mississippi on the delivery of assortments of frozen chicken, plans went into action.

Several churches were selected to take part in distributing the chicken, one of which was Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Members and the community would like to thank the pastors, deacons and participants of all the selected churches for this necessary and monumental humanitarian effort.

We should not only salute the Salvation Army and other humanitarian organizations but we should also wholeheartedly support them in these necessary and worthy endeavors.

Sincerely,

Jacquelyn D. Cotton

Vicksburg, Miss.