VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Miss Mississippi finalist Charity Lockridge makes time to volunteer

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Charity Lockridge, who volunteers at the United Way of West Central Mississippi. Lockridge is a 24-year-old Vicksburg native. She works at Nash Family Dentistry and this past summer was given the opportunity to be first runner-up at Miss Mississippi 2022.

How long have you been volunteering?

My mom was on the board of United Way of West Central Mississippi a few years ago, before she moved. I remember telling her how I was interested in being a part of United Way. This year, when I was networking for the Miss Mississippi pageant, I went to a Rotary meeting and met with Lynn Foley and she helped me get started at United Way. I have been the Campaign Chair for United Way for about two months now.

What would you tell someone who is interested in volunteering?

If you want to do it, then go for it. There is nothing to it but to do it. My mom always said that you make time for what you want, and for me, I always wanted to help and volunteer so I made time to do it. Volunteering lets you see how we can make a bigger impact on our community and what we can do to help.

What are your tasks while being the United Way Campaign Chair?

My role as the Campaign Chair is to help spread the word about United Way and help raise funds for campaign projects. I make sure people understand what United Way is all about and how to be more inclusive along with where the funds go.

What have you learned from volunteering at the United Way as Campaign Chair?

Before joining United Way, just like anyone else, I had some questions about what it was all about. Now that I’m a part of the United Way, I have learned all about it and how it helps our community, such as that 99 cents of that dollar donated stays in the west central area to help the community.

