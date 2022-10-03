The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Red Carpet Bowl golf

The 6th Annual Red Carpet Bowl Invitational golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 at Vicksburg Country Club.

The 36-hole tournament is a three-man scramble/shamble format. There will be a noon shotgun start both days, and the entry fee is $450 per team. Prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin will be awarded each day, and the winners of each flight will get a cash payout.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship program. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To register, contact Drew Simmons at drew@vicksburgcc.com or 601-636-8581; or email tournament director Michael Jones at jone6545@bellsouth.net.

Over the River Run

Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Over the River Run, a 5-mile run and race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge. The event is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. and includes a 1-mile children’s fun run.

A postrace party for all runners, walkers and volunteers follows the race in the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot on Washington Street.

The entry fee is $35 for the 5-mile races, or $20 for the 1-mile fun run.

Entry forms and complete details are available at southernculture.org. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation’s business office; mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180; or runners and walkers can register online at RaceRoster.com.

Race packet pick-up will be Oct. 7 at the SCHF Auditorium on the corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and also the morning of the race at the race site. The Over the River Run is a fundraiser for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation.

For more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Mad Scientist 5K

The 4th annual ERDC Mad Scientist 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the ERDC WES campus in Vicksburg. The 5K run and race walk will begin at the ERDC headquarters building at 8 a.m., followed by a one-mile fun run at 9:15.

Participants should enter the main gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Rd.

The registration fee is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run before Oct. 15, or $30 and $15 after that date. Packet pick-up and late registration will be open from 3-6 p,m. on Oct. 21, and from 7 to 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 23.

To register online, visit raceroster.com/events/2022/63059/mad-scientist-run. For more information, email Mad-Scientist-Run@usace.army.mil or call 601-218-7725.

Spooky Sprint 5K

The 8th Annual Spooky Sprint 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 in downtown Vicksburg. The race, which is a fundraiser for Vicksburg Catholic School, is a 5-kilometer run and race walk with a Halloween theme. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

In addition to the 5K events, there will be a 1-mile children’s fun run and a Halloween carnival.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at BanCorp South, 820 South St. Packet pick-up and late registration starts at 6:45 a.m. The registration fee is $25 for the 5K run and walk, or $10 for the fun run. Online registration and more information is available at vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2022-spooky-sprint.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks will host several youth baseball tournaments during the fall ball season. For more information on any of the tournaments, or to register, visit play.sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Fall State Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9. It is for teams in the 7U through 14U divisions. The registration fee ranges from $125 to $325, depending on the age group.

• The Monster Mash tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29 and 30, and is for teams in the 7U through 15U age groups. The registration fee ranges from $125 to $325, depending on the age group.

• The 17 Baseball Futures Showcase is set for Nov. 5 and 6. This is an event for individual players, and will include four age groups from 7/8U through 13/14U. An assessment period that includes a vertical jump, 60-yard dash, and skills evaluations is also included. The registration fee is $175 per player, and includes two jerseys, a hat and a ring.