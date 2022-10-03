Navy Circle closed two days for improvements
Published 9:36 am Monday, October 3, 2022
Navy Circle will be temporarily closed from Oct. 3 through 4 for improvements, according to information from the Vicksburg National Military Park.
Park officials said contractors are replacing a grassed-over asphalt walkway with a new concrete walkway and adding a concrete pad to improve the experience for visitors.
The closure will allow the contractor to complete the work including waste disposal, equipment operation and concrete delivery.