Navy Circle closed two days for improvements

Published 9:36 am Monday, October 3, 2022

By John Surratt

Navy Circle will be temporarily closed from Oct. 3 through 4 for improvements, according to information from the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Park officials said contractors are replacing a grassed-over asphalt walkway with a new concrete walkway and adding a concrete pad to improve the experience for visitors.

The closure will allow the contractor to complete the work including waste disposal, equipment operation and concrete delivery.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Davis leaves mark on ERDC after 42 years

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Miss Mississippi finalist Charity Lockridge makes time to volunteer

Outlook: Attic Gallery hosting Walter Anderson’s daughter for 51st anniversary show

IMPROVING OUTCOMES: Vicksburg churches to get grants under city health program

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...