Ethel Jean Beasley Brooks Published 9:15 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Funeral services for Ethel Jean Beasley Brooks, 74, who died Monday, September 26, at the Claiborne County Medical Center, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Mt. Burner M.B. Church with Rev. Ray Coleman officiating. Burial will be at Whitehall Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; masks must be worn and will not be provided.

