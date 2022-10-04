Fayette man killed in Claiborne County crash

Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County.

At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to MHP, Colenberg died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-150 was transported to Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

