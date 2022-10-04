Kris Patrick Named President & CEO of Ergon Published 9:32 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The Board of Directors of Ergon Inc. announced Monday that Kris Patrick has been named President and Chief Executive Officer effective Oct. 1.

Emmitte J. Haddox, who has served as President and CEO since 2016, has retired and will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Patrick has 22 years of experience with the Mississippi-based company that services industries essential to manufacturing and infrastructure needs around the world. His roles with Ergon have included Process Engineer; Senior Vice President of Refining, Planning and Supply; President of Ergon’s refineries and member of the Operations and Executive Management teams. He has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2018.

Patrick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration with a specialty in Project Management from Mississippi State University and completed the Leading Global Business program at Harvard Business School.

“Kris’ experience with all facets of Ergon, coupled with his strong management and leadership skills, make him the perfect candidate for this role,” said Tom Amonett, Ergon Chairman of the Board. “He has taken advantage of every opportunity to prepare for this position, strengthening the organization along the way and making real strides in Ergon’s strategic planning, safety systems and processes. The Lampton family and the Board have no doubt that Kris’ desire to honor Ergon’s history while focusing on innovation and expanding opportunities will take this global organization to even greater heights.”

“I am grateful for the investment Ergon has made in me,” said Patrick, whose first experience with the company came as an Engineering Co-Op while he was a college student. “I hope to make that sort of investment in the Ergon family as we continue our mission of meeting needs, supporting families and serving customers.”