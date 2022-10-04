Old Post Files Oct. 5, 1922-2022 Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Ernest Volk and party will motor to New Orleans for the American Legion convention. • Felix Weil is principal speaker for the Kiwanis Club meeting. • Fred Rather dies.

90 years ago: 1932

Circuit Clerk J.P. Lehan issues a marriage license to J.B. Finane and Mamie Clark. • The work of widening Washington Street between Bowmar Avenue and Beresford Street is completed. • Thomas Larr, injured in a plane crash at the Municipal Airport, is improving. • Mrs. Kate Dent dies.

80 years ago: 1942

William Holler reports to the Naval Air Station at Corpus Christi, Texas. • Edmund Schaffer Jr. is able to be out again following surgery.

70 years ago: 1952

E.G. Pritchett dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thornton Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Marie, on Oct. 5. • Mrs. W.F. Mansell is ill at the Lutheran Hospital.

60 years ago: 1962

Marianna Robbins returns to Ole Miss after visiting here for the weekend. • Kathleen Huff is named homecoming queen for Port Gibson High School.

50 years ago: 1972

A City Beautification Commission project, lighting of Blum Fountain at Cherry and Crawford streets, has been completed, according to Alderman Travis Vance. • Charles Abraham, Crawford Mims, W.A. Barnhill and David Ellis are elected to the board of directors of the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce.

40 years ago: 1982

An ancient water oak tree in front of the Old Court House Museum is cut down because it is diseased. • It was the last of a number planted in 1898 by then destroyed by the 1953 tornado. • Jennifer Lynn Smith celebrates her second birthday.

30 years ago: 1992

Shirley Williams dies hours after being stabbed at Taco Casa fast food restaurant by an employee, Janice O’Neal. • The Bush-Quayle Republican Victory ‘92 campaign office is opened across from First National Bank on Washington Street.

20 years ago: 2002

Taylor Reneé Lee celebrates her fifth birthday. • Darryl Dabbs, a certified public accountant, joins the staff of May & Co. • Zach Bryant scores three touchdowns as the ninth-grade Vikings shut out Pearl, 39-0.

10 years ago: 2012

After opening remarks of the forum discussion, participants were divided into groups of up to eight people with a VWSD staff member at each table to record and discuss suggestions. Discussions ranged from consolidation to prekindergarten offerings, Common Core Standards and how to keep the district’s test scores from regressing. • St. Aloysius swimmer, Blaine Butler, won the 50-and 100-yard freestyle at the Warren Central Invitation at the City Pool.