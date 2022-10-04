Reverend Elbert “Kojac” Cox Jr. Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Reverend Elbert “Kojac” Cox, Jr. passed away on September 28, 2022, at Madison Merit Health in Canton, MS at the age of 63.

In 2010, he was called into the ministry and has served faithfully until his death. Reverend Cox was the pastor of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Annette Cox; parents, Reverend Elbert Cox, Sr. and Helen Price Cox; brother Michael Antonio Cox.

He is survived by his three brothers, Melvin Cox, Percy Cox and Scott Cox, Sr. all of Vicksburg, MS; two sisters, Lisa Cox (Phillip, Sr.) Shelton of Vicksburg and Velma (Darrell) Rankin, Sr. of Biloxi, MS; niece, (loved as a sister), LaQuan Cox (Benton, III) Ross of Vicksburg, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including his church families of Jones Chapel MB Church and Mt. Olive MB Church of Vicksburg.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Clifton Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.; and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.