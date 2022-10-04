St. Al’s Eldridge wins third cross country race of the season Published 10:25 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022

St. Aloysius’ cross country team is 5-for-5 this season.

Eighth-grader Hendrix Eldridge clocked a time of 20 minutes, 9 seconds in the girls’ 5-kilometer run to win the Cathedral Cross Country Invitational Monday in Natchez.

It’s the third victory of the season and second in a row for Eldridge, and the fifth in as many meets for St. Al. Eldridge’s teammate Samantha Edwards won the other two races.

Eldridge had no trouble on Monday. She ran her best time of the season and beat runner-up Reese Johnson of Madison-Ridgeland Academy by 17 seconds. Jackson Prep’s Gracie Atkinson was third, in 20:47.

Edwards, who finished in the top three at St. Al’s first four meets, was 11th on Monday with a time of 21:29. Julia Tuminello placed 29th in 23:54, and Frances Ferrell was 43rd in 26:23.

St. Al totaled 118 points to finish fourth out of nine teams. Madison-Ridgeland Academy won the girls team title with 49 points, Columbia Academy was second with 53 and Jackson Prep third with 65.

In the boys’ 5K, St. Al sophomore Dalton Windham clocked a time of 19:18 to finish 10th out of 57 runners. Walker Lambiotte was 17th, with a time of 20:06 and Jack Dickerson 36th in 22:42.

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s Tyler Hatler finished 35th, in 22:26. Nick Neihaus was 39th in 23:42 and Joey Courville 42nd in 24:05.

Cathedral won the team title with 48 points, after placing three of the of top six runners. The Green Wave’s Barrett Burget won the individual title with a time of 17:39.

St. Al was fifth in the team standings, with 121 points.