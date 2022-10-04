Vicksburg Fire Department Chiefs sworn in

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Fire Department officially has a new chief and associate chief, as Derrick Stamps and Harry “Trey” Martin III were sworn in on Tuesday.

Stamps was named Fire Chief, and Martin is now Associate Fire Chief. Stamps has served in the department for the last 22 years, and Martin has been a part of VFD for the last 19.

As fire chief, Stamps will plan, direct and coordinate activities of the fire department. As Associate Fire Chief, Martin will assist the fire chief in the duties of his position.

