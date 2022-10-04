Vicksburg Police Reports: Purse theft at parade, man shot at, multiple handguns stolen Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The Vicksburg Police Department received multiple reports of theft between Saturday and Monday, including four separate incidents of handguns being stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Handgun stolen from home

Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hall Road in reference to a residential burglary on Saturday at 8:26 a.m.

The resident advised someone stole his Taurus 45-caliber handgun from his bedroom. The suspects entered the house through an unlocked window. The case is currently under investigation.

Purse stolen from vehicle during homecoming parade

Officers took a report of an auto burglary on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. that occurred on South Madison Street during the Vicksburg High School Homecoming Parade on Thursday.

According to the victim, someone stole her purse from the trunk of a 2016 Nissan Maxima. The purse was a Dooney & Bourke valued at $300 and contained her driver’s license, a set of keys and various other items.

According to VPD, the victim believes the trunk was closed at the time of the theft. The case is currently under investigation.

Man reports being shot at by woman

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Popular Street in reference to a shots fired call on Saturday at 10:55 p.m.

The complainant stated that a female suspect fired shots at him following an earlier incident that occurred in Claiborne County. The case is currently under investigation.

Missing vehicle found burning

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of Third North and First East streets on Monday at 1:19 a.m.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the vehicle, a 2018 Chrysler 300, was missing from a residence on Berryman Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun and $2,000 stolen from unlocked Impala

Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Miller Street in reference to an auto burglary on Monday at 1:36 a.m.

The victim reported someone entered his unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Impala and stole a bank bag containing $2,000 and a Glock Model 19 9mm handgun. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked Kia

Officers took a report of an auto burglary that occurred on the 2900 block of East Main Street on Monday at 12:53 p.m.

The victim stated someone entered the unlocked 2020 Kia Optima and stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun that was laying on the front passenger side floorboard. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked Ford truck

Officers took a report of an auto burglary that occurred in the 100 block of Azalea Lane on Monday at 1:38 p.m.

According to the victim, someone entered a 2007 Ford truck and stole a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol. The vehicle was unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

Officers took a report of an auto burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Berryman Road on Tuesday at 3:47 a.m.

The complainant reported someone took a Taurus 9mm handgun from an unlocked vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.