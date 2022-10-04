Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date changes

Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Students wait for the rest of their classmates to take their places during the processional at Warren Central High School's 2022 graduation ceremony. (Photo by Ben Martin)

Graduation day has inched just a little closer for seniors in the Vicksburg Warren School District.

VWSD announced Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, following a vote by the School District Board of Trustees last Thursday.

According to the district, this change was made to allow adequate time for high schools to prepare important end-of-the-year student documents in a timely manner.

The new scheduled dates are:

  • River City Early College: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

  • Warren Central High School: Thursday, May 18, 2023

  • Vicksburg High School: Friday, May 19, 2023

