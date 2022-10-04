Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date changes Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Graduation day has inched just a little closer for seniors in the Vicksburg Warren School District.

VWSD announced Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, following a vote by the School District Board of Trustees last Thursday.

According to the district, this change was made to allow adequate time for high schools to prepare important end-of-the-year student documents in a timely manner.

The new scheduled dates are: