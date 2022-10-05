Arthur Roy Strong Sr. Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Arthur Roy Strong Sr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 4 following a brief illness. He was 73. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Zion Traveler’s M. b. Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Strong Sr.; mother, Annie Bell Hatchett Strong; brother, Walter Strong Jr. and son, Arthur Strong Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Betty Brown Strong; son, Jermaine Strone; daughter, Joyce Strong all of Vicksburg; his brothers, Robert (Gwendolyn) Strong and Howard (Gwendolyn) Strong; granddaughter, Kiara Strong; great-granddaughter Haille Walker; sister, Barbara Strong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others including members of the Hatchett, Drayton, Jones, Watson, Gaskin and Fisher families.

Graveside services are to be held on Saturday, October 8 in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Reverend Alfred Lassiter Jr. officiating; visitation will be held on Friday, October 7 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings required inside the building.