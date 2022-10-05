Donald Wardley Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Donald Wardley, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, September 29 following a brief illness. He was 78. He was retired and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Banks; mother, Helen Wardley; his wife, Ardella Wardley; and brother Richard Anderson.

He is survived by his six sons, Anthony Wardley, Donald Woods, Jula Wardley, Tracey Wardley, Tony Wardley and Damion Wardley all of Vicksburg; his daughter, Stacey Liggins also of Vicksburg; his brother, Charles Wardley of Chicago, IL; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Funeral services are to be held on Sunday, October 9 in the Zion Traveler M. B. Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Alfred Lassiter Jr. officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.