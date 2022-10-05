Lady Vikes start volleyball playoff prep with a victory

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central’s volleyball team started its playoff prep with a win.

Skylar Beard had 10 kills, Mirannda Dixon added six, and the Lady Vikes beat Franklin County 3-0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-20) on Tuesday.

Melissa Herrle and Ellie Henderson also had four kills each, and Audrey Jennings served five aces for Warren Central (13-10).

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Warren Central will close out the regular season Thursday at against Pelahatchie in its regular season finale. The team’s senior night game will start at 6:30 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High.

After that, the Lady Vikes will travel to the Coast on Saturday to play Hancock in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

More Sports

Three Gators, Warren Central’s Hall selected to football all-star rosters

Warren Central swimmer Mateo Byrd is the Post’s Athlete of the Week

Vicksburg’s stretch run starts with big game vs. undefeated Callaway

Who’s Hot

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the city of Vicksburg pursue creative funding methods for a new animal shelter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...