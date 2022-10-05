Lady Vikes start volleyball playoff prep with a victory Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Warren Central’s volleyball team started its playoff prep with a win.

Skylar Beard had 10 kills, Mirannda Dixon added six, and the Lady Vikes beat Franklin County 3-0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-20) on Tuesday.

Melissa Herrle and Ellie Henderson also had four kills each, and Audrey Jennings served five aces for Warren Central (13-10).

Warren Central will close out the regular season Thursday at against Pelahatchie in its regular season finale. The team’s senior night game will start at 6:30 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High.

After that, the Lady Vikes will travel to the Coast on Saturday to play Hancock in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.