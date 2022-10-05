Trick-or-treating to be held on Halloween night in Vicksburg, Warren County Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Costumes are hanging in stores and candy is lining the shelves.

Halloween is creeping closer and many in the Vicksburg community are asking when trick-or-treating will be observed.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said he has been getting calls from groups as to when kids will be knocking on doors for candy, and his answer was Oct. 31 — a Monday.

“Trick-or-treating is a tradition that children in our country have enjoyed for many years and traditionally it is always observed on Oct. 31, which is Halloween,” Pace said.

But while this tradition of trick-or-treating is observed on Oct. 31 — Halloween — Pace said, “Over the years I and other law enforcement agencies have received calls about when Halloween would be celebrated.”

The reason for these calls may be due to when several years ago, he said, trick-or treating in Warren County was held on an alternative day.

“The public is rarely ever asked to celebrate trick-or-treating at a date other than Oct. 31,” Pace said, but there have been a couple of times, he said, that it was moved.

“I can remember a number of years ago here in our community where we had a Vicksburg High and Warren Central home ball game on the Friday night which was Halloween. The mayor and board of aldermen and county board of supervisors each entered into proclamations asking the public to celebrate it the day before,” Pace said, which had been Oct. 30.

The reasoning for this decision, he said, was for safety.

“The decision was made so as to not over tax law enforcement who are charged with providing public safety because of the dual responsibilities on that night.”

This year, however, there are no conflicting events, therefore, Pace said, he and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones met and discussed a safe time for trick-or-treating to be observed and are both recommending the 6 to 8 p.m. slot on Halloween, Oct. 31.

In addition to answering the question as to when trick-or-treating would be observed, Pace also wanted to stress to the community safe practices for trick-or-treating.

“For the parents that allow their children to participate in trick-or-treating we ask them to always observe common sense safety rules,” he said. “Don’t allow young children to go by themselves. Trick-or-treaters should always be dressed in light or bright colored clothes and if possible, wear reflective panels,” he said. Also, “It is wise not to let your children to go to homes or into neighborhoods that they are not familiar with,” Pace said.

“We would also caution drivers,” Pace said. “On Halloween night with children out in the street in our community we have a zero tolerance for traffic violators. Fast and reckless driving in and around any of the areas where children may be trick-or-treating will result in a citation.”