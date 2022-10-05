Walter Williams Published 10:55 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Walter Williams, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, September 29 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 66. He had worked in the steel industry in Chicago and had attended Beech Grove M. B. Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Selena Williams; and his sisters, Bobbie Jean Byrd, Carolyn Wade and Virgie Williams; his brothers, Jerry Williams, Jim Williams Jr. and Frank Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Latosha Williams of Detroit MI; his two brothers, Peter Williams of Vicksburg and Marshall Williams of Marshal, TX. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, October 8 in the chapel of W H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev Johnny Reynolds, officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.