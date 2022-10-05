Warren Central swimmer Mateo Byrd is the Post’s Athlete of the Week Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Mateo Byrd achieved his quest to swim everything — and to become The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week.

The Warren Central swimmer received 238 of 664 votes cast in an online poll by The Post’s readers to become the latest winner of the weekly award.

Vicksburg High volleyball player Kennedy Mullins finished second in the voting, with 169 votes. St. Aloysius swimmer Jon Daniel Busby was third with 155 votes, and Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Ty Mack was fourth with 102.

Byrd won two events at the VWSD Rumble on the River meet Sept. 23 at City Pool. He finished first in the 100 yard backstroke in 1:04.32, and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay with Noah Jones, Ashtin Wallace and Jacob Byrd. The same team finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Even more impressively, Byrd has qualified for the MHSAA Class II North State meet in all 11 events, although he will only be allowed to compete in four. The North State meet is Oct. 14 at Delta State University in Cleveland.

Congratulations to Mateo and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday evening, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages.