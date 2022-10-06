James Edward Rouch Published 10:06 am Thursday, October 6, 2022

James Edward Rouch died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 80. Mr. Rouch was born November 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to the late Francis James and Ethel Mae Pickett Rouch. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute (now Louisiana Tech) in 1965 and moved to Vicksburg, where he began his career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2006 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat Rouch; three sons, Keith Rouch of Madison, MS; Deacon David Rouch (Ann) of Vicksburg, and Daniel Rouch (Brenda) of Moyock, NC; a sister, Jo Ann Worley of Hideaway Lake, TX; nine grandchildren: Destin Jenkins (Jon), Conner Noelle Davis (Zack), Malcolm Reece Womack (Nicole), Meredith Anna Womack, Taylor James Rouch, Autumn Ann Rouch, Sydney Marie Rouch, Jasper Donovan Rouch and Logan Wesley Rouch; and three great-grandchildren, James David Jenkins, Benjamin Wilder Jenkins, and Jack Michael Womack.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 8 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg from 9:30 to 10: 30 a.m. A mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens. Pallbearers will be David Randolph, Lance Walker, Reece Womack, Zach Davis, Roy Williams, and Meredith Womack. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Sweet, Jonathan Jenkins, and Taylor Rouch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 St. Michael Place, Vicksburg, MS 39180.