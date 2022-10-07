Andrews-McClellan Wedding Announcement
Published 10:54 am Friday, October 7, 2022
- Bryan Barlow McClellan and Sarah Ruth Andrews. (Photo Submitted)
Bryan Barlow McClellan and Sarah Ruth Andrews, both of Austin, Texas were married at 4 p.m. on April 30, 2022, at the Chapel of Memories in Starkville.
Father P.J. Curley officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Andrews of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dean Andrews, Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Gamble.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Phil McClellan of West Point. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Al Loveless, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Bryan and the late Kay Bryan, Mrs. Robert McClellan and the late Robert McClellan.
Emily Harper Averett served as the flower girl and Walker Andrews as the ring bearer.
A reception followed at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Saint Aloysius High School and a 2020 graduate of UMMC where she earned a Master of Occupational Therapy.
The bride is employed as an occupational therapist.
The groom is a 2014 graduate of Oak Hill Academy in West Point. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University and a Master of Science from the University of Texas at Austin. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in nutritional sciences from the University of Texas at Austin.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
