Andrews-McClellan Wedding Announcement Published 10:54 am Friday, October 7, 2022

Bryan Barlow McClellan and Sarah Ruth Andrews, both of Austin, Texas were married at 4 p.m. on April 30, 2022, at the Chapel of Memories in Starkville.

Father P.J. Curley officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Andrews of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dean Andrews, Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Gamble.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Phil McClellan of West Point. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Al Loveless, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Bryan and the late Kay Bryan, Mrs. Robert McClellan and the late Robert McClellan.

Emily Harper Averett served as the flower girl and Walker Andrews as the ring bearer.

A reception followed at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point.

The bride is a 2015 graduate of Saint Aloysius High School and a 2020 graduate of UMMC where she earned a Master of Occupational Therapy.

The bride is employed as an occupational therapist.

The groom is a 2014 graduate of Oak Hill Academy in West Point. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University and a Master of Science from the University of Texas at Austin. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in nutritional sciences from the University of Texas at Austin.